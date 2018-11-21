Highway 41 closed near Wakaw after crash involving semi
CTV Saskatoon
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 9:37AM CST
Highway 41 is closed near Wakaw after a crash between a car and a semi-truck.
The crash happened about 8 kilometres south of Wakaw.
RCMP says the highway will be blocked for several hours while they investigate the crash.
Police have not released any information about injuries that may have resulted from the crash.
Wakaw is about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.