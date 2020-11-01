SASKATOON -- Emergency services are currently on scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train near Rosthern.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 312 and Railway Avenue in Rosthern Sunday morning, RCMP said.

Highway 312 is blocked in both directions as police investigate the crash. Mounties are asking drivers to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.

RCMP said road restrictions were lifted as of 5:10 p.m.