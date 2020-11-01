Advertisement
Highway 312 opens to traffic after vehicle, train collide in Rosthern
Published Sunday, November 1, 2020 11:41AM CST Last Updated Sunday, November 1, 2020 5:14PM CST
Sask. RCMP are on scene following a crash between a vehicle and a train Sunday morning on Highway 312. Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon
SASKATOON -- Emergency services are currently on scene of a crash between a vehicle and a train near Rosthern.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 312 and Railway Avenue in Rosthern Sunday morning, RCMP said.
Highway 312 is blocked in both directions as police investigate the crash. Mounties are asking drivers to plan alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.
RCMP said road restrictions were lifted as of 5:10 p.m.