Emergency crews are responding to what RCMP describe as a serious crash involving a sedan and a gravel truck on Highway 16.

Few details have so far been provided, but police say the highway is blocked just west of Lashburn, Sask.

Detours are expected to be set up in the area and an RCMP collision analyst is en route to the scene.

Lashburn is located in west-central Saskatchewan, about 30 kilometres southeast of Lloydminster.