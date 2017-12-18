Highway 16 blocked after gravel truck, sedan collision
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 18, 2017 7:51PM CST
Emergency crews are responding to what RCMP describe as a serious crash involving a sedan and a gravel truck on Highway 16.
Few details have so far been provided, but police say the highway is blocked just west of Lashburn, Sask.
Detours are expected to be set up in the area and an RCMP collision analyst is en route to the scene.
Lashburn is located in west-central Saskatchewan, about 30 kilometres southeast of Lloydminster.
More Stories
- Saskatoon Police searching for suspect following armed robbery
- Late night pick-up truck, garage fire deemed suspicious
- House fire caused by misuse of torch
- Highway 16 blocked after gravel truck, sedan collision
- Family raises money for man with cerebral palsy injured in Sask. plane crash
- Saskatoon limits hours on backyard fires
- Murder staged as suicide lands man life sentence with no parole eligibility for 16 years 1
- Fallen Saints member sentenced for man's beating, recruiting others 1