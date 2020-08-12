SASKATOON -- RCMP have closed the southbound lanes of Highway 11 following a serious crash south of Saskatoon.

The accident happened one kilometer south of the Grasswood intersection, police say.

The southbound lanes are blocked and traffic is being diverted into the northbound lanes to allow vehicles to move through the area.

Motorists are being warned there will be delays for several hours.

One semi at the scene was pulled over on the side of the road and at least one person was hurt.