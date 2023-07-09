High-traffic Saskatoon intersection getting safety upgrade

The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store, already sees heavy foot traffic, but a provincial traffic safety grant of just over $80,000 will see a new walk light installed at the site. (Rory MacLean / CTV News) The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store, already sees heavy foot traffic, but a provincial traffic safety grant of just over $80,000 will see a new walk light installed at the site. (Rory MacLean / CTV News)

