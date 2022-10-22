High levels of carbon monoxide forces evacuation of housing complex: Saskatoon fire

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) were called to a multi-residential complex on the 900 block of Main Street just after 5 a.m. on Saturday, after alarms were triggered on two floors.

According to SFD, the caller was not sure what alarm had been activated. When fire crews arrived at the scene, they were able to determine it was the building’s carbon monoxide (CO) alarms, not fire alarms.

The initial readings of CO found in the complex were around 30 ppm.

SFD contacted the utility company while also organizing the evacuation of the complex’s occupants. A City of Saskatoon bus was on scene for residents to safely wait.

As a precaution, the natural gas service was turned off to the housing complex.

On the second level, CO readings reached as high as 170 ppm, SFD said.

The utility company determined the source of the leak was the boiler system.

Fire crews began work on ventilating the affected floors once the cause of the CO leak was found.

By 6:27 a.m. the issue was corrected and the building’s boiler system and natural gas service were turned back on.

Carbon monoxide levels dropped to 0 ppm, SFD said.

Residents were allowed to return home just after 7 a.m.

SFD reminds all residents that CO detectors can help save lives.