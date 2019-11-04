SASKATOON -- Saskatoon, Regina and Moose Jaw are among a group of Canadian cities where high levels of lead were found in tap water, according to a new study.

The investigation, conducted by more than 120 journalists from nine universities and 10 media groups including the Associated Press, the Saskatoon StarPhoenix, and the Institute for Investigative Journalism at Concordia University, tested water from hundreds of homes and reviewed thousands of undisclosed results.

"What we found is that Montreal, Gatineau, Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, and Prince Rupert had lead levels comparable or higher than those of Flint, Michigan during its 2015 lead crisis," Patti Sonntag, the institute's director said in a news release.

About one-third of tests exceeded the Canadian guidelines of 5 parts per billion. Some of the highest levels were recorded in Saskatchewan.

Prolonged exposure to high amounts of lead over months or years can result in lead poisoning, which can cause serious health effects, particularly among young children.

In Canada, there is no national mandate to test drinking water and agencies that conduct tests have no obligation to inform residents.

Provinces set their own rules for water testing and lead pipe replacements.

The City of Saskatoon is scheduled to speak to the media about its lead pipe replacement program Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

With files from CTVNews.ca writer Jonathan Forani