Here's why Warman city council changed the language for parking signage
First term city councillor Tracy Johnson is making an impact in her community.
She helped Warman become the first municipality in the province to amend its zoning bylaws to require up-to-date signage and language for accessible parking.
Johnson says it all started with a message from a resident.
“I took it to the next council meeting, and it opened up a discussion about language, the usage of the word handicapped, and the negative connotation,” said Johnson. “It’s outdated, and it’s offensive.”
Johnson, a hall of fame athlete and the first person to play Canadian post-secondary athletics with an artificial leg, wants to educate the public about the negative connotations of the word handicapped.
“Not a lot of people know that it was an offensive word as it was used fairly regularly,” Johnson told CTV News. “So I just took it upon myself to go around town and see what I could do.”
Local businesses were very receptive to the idea when Johnson reached out.
“Tracy reached out about 18 months ago, and they were looking to reach out to local businesses and improve the language when it comes to accessibility and parking,” said Davidson Matyczuk, general manager and head pro at The Legends Golf Club. “So it was an easy conversation with her, and if we can update and be more current, we’re more than happy to do that.
Matyczuk says he hasn’t heard anyone mention the changed signage, but he hopes it makes a positive impact on those who do notice.
“If you’re not looking for it, you wouldn’t notice it,” he said, while adding their course is made to be accessible and non-restrictive. “But hopefully it’s impacted a few people who do look and notice that type of thing.”
Johnson says while it’s a small change, it can make a big difference.
“As a person with a disability, it just means so much more,” she said. “And for those that have invisible disabilities that we don’t necessarily see, it’s just a way to empower them and keep that conversation going.”
Now Johnson is encouraging other municipalities to update accessibility signage and language.
“Now it’s just going a step further and maybe touching base at the SUMA convention just to get that information out there for the municipalities.”
The City of Saskatoon’s Planning department says while the international symbol for access has been used for some time, the Zoning Bylaw Review Project made some adjustments this year.
The use of the term “parking for disabled persons” has been replaced with “accessible parking” and the city has adopted leading standards for accessible parking compared to the rest of the country.
Warman’s zoning bylaw amendment took effect on February 13th, 2023.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
What fans need to know about ticket flipping for Taylor Swift’s Toronto leg of tour
Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour tickets are now on sale for Toronto fans, and some ticket resellers have already listed tickets for purchase as fans grapple for a chance to see the singer perform.
Ont. mayor can’t afford to buy house in township she leads
Waterloo Region’s red-hot housing market hits close to home for Wilmot Township Mayor Natasha Salonen.
Canada's record-breaking wildfire season not losing momentum soon: federal officials
As Canada's worst wildfire season on record continues to play out, officials say they expect above-average fire activity to persist throughout August and into September in large swaths of Northern and Western Canada.
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
WATCH | Perseid meteor shower: Here's when to expect the best view
Skywatchers may be in for the viewing of a lifetime this weekend as one of the most active and impressive meteor showers will take place at a time where the moon is barely visible.
July sees unprecedented spike in average Canadian rental unit asking prices: report
The average asking price for a rental unit in Canada yet reached another record of $2,078 in July, according to Rentals.ca.
Six Nations leaders say Robbie Robertson gave cultural centre invaluable support
A gesture by late musician Robbie Robertson has drawn attention to a Six Nations community's cultural restoration project and local leaders anticipate it will have a lasting positive impact.
Akwesasne police detain 13 people suspected of trying to cross illegally into U.S.
Akwesasne Mohawk police say they recently detained 13 people who were allegedly attempting to cross illegally into the United States from Canada.
Regina
-
Sask. government unveils new Indigenous consultation framework, FSIN rejects it
The Government of Saskatchewan has unveiled a new framework in the hopes of improving its consultation process with First Nations and Metis communities.
-
Sask. premier says he hears 'message' in byelection upsets
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is "somewhat disappointed" following a pair of byelection upsets Thursday night.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Preeceville area: Sask. Health Authority
A whooping cough outbreak has been declared in the Preeceville, Sask. area, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
Winnipeg
-
Only a pair of Liquor Marts will be open in the province this weekend
All but two Liquor Marts across the province will be closed this weekend.
-
'Elections have power': Calls for landfill search grow as Manitoba election looms
The calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill and bring home the remains of Marcedes Myran and Morgan Harris have reached the campaign trail.
-
Rural Manitoba liquor stores running low on stock as strike continues
A liquor store owner in rural Manitoba says her stock is starting to dwindle amid the closure of Liquor Marts across the province amid an ongoing labour dispute.
Calgary
-
From patios to puppy watch: How a small business found unexpected team-building
Forget corporate retreats, staff behind a Calgary company have built strong bonds after taking in a dog they didn’t know was days away from delivering 10 puppies.
-
Cyber attack exposes banking information of thousands of Albertans
Records of more than 1.4 million Albertans were the target of a cyber attack on a government service provider last month, the Alberta Dental Services Corporation said this week.
-
Brooks Bandits heading to Sweden to take on Europe’s best
For the first time ever, the Brooks Bandits the Brooks Bandits will be taking part in the U20 Super Challenge hosted by Farjestad BK in Karlstad, Sweden.
Edmonton
-
Missing Edmonton man was murdered: police
The search for a missing Edmonton man has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Edmonton Folk Festival-goers navigate transportation challenges, testing set to resume on new LRT line
The hills at Gallagher Park are full for the second night of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival as one of the city's most popular festivals rolls on.
Toronto
-
'No one had preferential treatment,' Ontario Premier Doug Ford says of Greenbelt developers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters that 'no one had preferential treatment' when it came to choosing what Greenbelt land would open for development.
-
Man seriously injured after being shot in city's Rockcliffe-Smythe area
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Toronto’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood.
-
Toronto firefighters expect to be on scene of massive industrial fire for next few days
Toronto fire crews anticipate they will be “actively firefighting” for the next 24 to 48 hours after a massive fire erupted at an industrial building.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo on track to resume full O-Train service on Monday
OC Transpo says it's on track to resume full light-rail transit service on Monday, 28 days after the system was shut down due to an axle-bearing issue on one train.
-
Ottawa cleans up after heavy rain floods roads, properties
The city of Ottawa is cleaning up, and drying out, after heavy rain flooded roads, parking lots, parks and properties with up to three feet of water.
-
Ottawa Catholic school teacher charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa Catholic school teacher is facing sexual assault charges following allegations involving one of her high school students.
Vancouver
-
'The culture is aloha': Metro Vancouver businesses support Maui relief efforts
In response to the deadly wildfires in Hawaii, local businesses are stepping up to support relief efforts.
-
Why some B.C. nurses are leaving hospitals, opting to work in other clinics and practices
A growing number of B.C. nurses are leaving traditional hospitals, in favour of medi spas, cosmetic clinics and other private medical practices.
-
B.C. farm that cares for rescued horses in battle with government
The owners of a Fraser Valley farm that takes in rescue horses and runs programs to help kids, say their operation is in jeopardy because of a battle with the government.
Montreal
-
'Very nervous': Quebec mother in Maui with toddler shares close call with deadly wildfire
A Quebec woman says she feels lucky after a wildfire raced dangerously close to her home in Maui, where she is staying with her three-year-old son.
-
19-year-olds arrested in man's alleged kidnapping accused of sexual assault, threats
The man hospitalized following a dramatic encounter with Montreal police on Wednesday was allegedly kidnapped, physically abused, and sexually assaulted in the hours preceding his rescue. A list obtained from the Crown prosecutor's office details the accusations against his alleged aggressors, a man and woman both 19 years old.
-
'An atomic bomb for local news': Metro Media shuts down all publications
Metro Media, which publishes nearly 20 local newspapers in the Montreal and Quebec City regions, is ceasing operations.
Vancouver Island
-
Man sentenced to community service, $1,200 fine for crash that killed Vancouver Island teacher
A 21-year-old college student has been fined $1,200 and ordered to complete 25 hours of community service after the vehicle he was driving veered into oncoming traffic and killed a 29-year-old teacher in a head-on crash near Courtenay.
-
Alcohol suspected in crash that killed 24-year-old near Port Hardy
A 24-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on northern Vancouver Island early Friday morning.
-
Nanaimo hiring 'unprecedented' 40 new firefighters over next 2 years
The City of Nanaimo is hiring 40 new firefighters over the next two years, including 21 this year, to help tackle a significant increase in calls.
Atlantic
-
High diesel prices impacting costs across the Maritimes
The price for diesel was the highest on Prince Edward Island Friday morning and also over two in New Brunswick, but that rise for gas and diesel will come with additional costs.
-
Halifax Harbour dyed pink for research project aimed at removing CO2 from the atmosphere
Researchers in Nova Scotia are dyeing the Halifax Harbour pink as part of long-term research project that could help reverse some of the world's greenhouse gas emissions.
-
Fire services review working to improve response times and coverage
Fredericton Fire Services wants to improve on their response times after a recent review showed they're working at the same standard set almost 40 years ago.
Northern Ontario
-
Many Timmins police officers have signed up for retention bonuses: $1.8M worth
The chair of the Timmins Police Services Board said recruitment and retention efforts have never been better.
-
'It was that or go home and prepare to die': Canadians on why they sought surgery outside the country
Long wait times have become increasingly common in Canada, leading some residents to travel outside of the country to have medical surgeries and procedures done sooner.
-
Two Timmins teens charged assault, break and enter
Timmins police say two youths have been charged in connection to an attack on a 15-year-old Wednesday afternoon.
London
-
Two teens sought in homicide of 16 year old in Glen Cairn
Less than two days after the death of 16-year-old Malik McDonnell-Mills, London police have deemed the death a homicide and are requesting the public’s help in locating two teenaged suspects.
-
Suspect identified in violent south end carjacking
London police are appealing to the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man and attempted to run the victim over with his own stolen vehicle on Thursday evening.
-
Is 'cyberbullying' an out of date term?
The online world offers an escape for Canadian teens. But it is also a place they can be harmed, harassed or bullied — and as technology advances, teens are finding it more and more challenging to hide from abuse.