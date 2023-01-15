Here's why it's been so foggy in Saskatoon

As the city returns to normal after the heavy snowfall in December, Saskatoon residents are noticing more foggy and frosty mornings than usual.

A meteorologist with Canada’s weather service says he’s noticed it, too.

“We’ve been constantly, from the office here, issuing fog advisories for the province of Saskatchewan,” Eric Dykes, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News.

“It’s been an enormously foggy start to 2023.”

The fog is caused by a number of factors, according to Dykes.

Saskatoon and area were under a fog advisory on Thursday. (Chad Hills/CTV News)

First, excess moisture is needed — the 34 centimetres of snow that fell in Saskatoon would suffice.

Next, you need a trough of warm air to keep it close to the ground.

“Because it has been so warm, we’ve seen snow. You don’t see it, but it’s melting, and that moisture has nowhere to go because it’s being trapped by this warm air,” Dykes said.

“We need some kind of trapping layer aloft, and so warm air aloft usually helps us keep a lot of low level moisture near the ground that produces fog and keeps it there.”

While the fog reducing visibility comes with milder temperatures, some locals are willing to make that trade.

“I’m not even wearing mitts right now,” said one resident.

“It’s definitely easier to take the dog out for a walk when it’s warmer, so I’ll take the fog if it comes with warm temperatures,” said another taking his dog for a walk.

With no pending systems to blow the humid air away, Dykes says we can expect more of the clouds, frost and fog over the next week.

He says the low visibility is likely going to cause transportation issues, and urges travelers to take extra precautions on the road.