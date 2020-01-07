A pest control service has named its top bed bug cities in Canada – and Saskatoon is near the bottom.

The Bridge City ranks 22nd out of 25 cities, Orkin Canada says.

Topping the list is Toronto, followed by Winnipeg and Vancouver. Regina isn’t on the list.

The cities were ranked by the number of bed bug treatments Orkin performed in 2019.

The critters are efficient hitch hikers, Orkin says, and the company offers some tips to reduce the risk of picking them up while travelling:

Do not put your clothing or luggage directly on the bed. If bed bugs are present in the bed, they can climb into bags, suitcases or any laundry left on the bed.

Use metal luggage racks at all times. Bed bugs cannot easily climb metal surfaces, so they make an ideal overnight spot for your suitcase. Keep the rack away from the walls and any wooden furniture.

Use small plastic bags to pack clothing, shoes and other personal items. This will help prevent any bed bugs that climb into your suitcase from getting into your house with your clothing. Bed bugs can also hide in books, cloth toiletry bags and other non-metal personal items.

Bed bugs thrive in dark, cool places with long-term access to humans. They can also be found on airplane and train seats, buses or in rental cars. It’s rare but it is possible to pick up bed bugs in places like these.

According to Health Canada, the stress of living in a bed bug infested home can lead to mental health impacts including anxiety and insomnia.