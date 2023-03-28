Here's when it might feel like spring in Sask.
It will be a while longer before Saskatchewan feels the spring thaw, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
“Unfortunately, the forecast for at least the next 10 days and even into the next month, and the spring beyond is for colder than average temperatures,” meteorologist Terri Lang told CTV News.
“That doesn't mean that we won't get warm days, it just means that on average, it's going to be cooler than average spring.”
Lang said the cooler temperatures are connected to the severe weather south of the border.
“I think that's just still the hangover effects that we're having the jet stream, which is the delineator, between the cold air to the north, and the warmer air to the south, is sitting well, south of us, it's going through California, giving them more headaches through the southern United States, giving them tornadoes and severe storms. So that's where all the energy and the warmth is way down there.”
She said it was going to take a while for the warmth to head north.
The forecast for the next week indicates Saskatoon could see positive temperatures on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday while Regina will have to wait until the weekend before seeing temperatures over zero.
Lang said this March has been about the 20 coldest on record.
“That is significant. The other thing is that we haven't been getting very warm temperatures. We haven't seen any temperatures up to plus one yet so far this March. That's also significant. We'll see if we can kind of get over the freezing mark tomorrow,” Lang said.
Details from ECCC indicate there have been several record-breaking temperatures in the province.
Some of the cold weather record-breakers for Tuesday include the Elbow area, which broke a 1969 low of -22.8 C and set a record of -23.1 C. The Kindersley area also set a new record low of -24 C, breaking a 1954 record of -20.6 C.
Last Mountain Lake area saw a new record of -29.8 C, overcoming the 2014 record low of -22.5 C. On Sunday, the Collins Bay area beat a low of -32.9 C set in 2015 with a new record low of -34.7 C.
Lang said temperatures have been about eight degrees below average, which will carry on into April.
“If we're going to be running below average, just the way the weather pattern is looking, we're probably going to continue to run on average about five to eight degrees below.”
She’s also not ruling out another snowfall.
“Spring and fall are the two seasons that we tend to get the heaviest snowfalls through at least southern Saskatchewan. That's because these Colorado lows tend to move up from Colorado and because they're kind of moving up from the south they're tapping into the warmer moist air so that tends to give us our heaviest snowfall of the year,” Lang said.
“We did have one clip, southeastern Saskatchewan, a week or so back but we're not seeing any sneaking north of the border but we always keep our eye on them just because April is a month that we can get heavy snowfall. So, I wouldn't say that we were out of snowfall.”
Lang said the weather forecast is good news for farmers in the province.
“It's been pretty darn dry. So, a slow melt of that snow is good news for farmers because that means that the ground will be able to absorb it faster. And because we have a really fast warm up and it melts really quickly because the ground is frozen at a low runoff and the farmers won't benefit so there is a silver lining to it all.”
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
BREAKING | Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
Federal government capping excise tax on alcohol after outcry
The increase in excise duties on all alcoholic products is being temporarily capped at two per cent starting next month instead of a planned six per cent increase.
Projected cost of federal dental program set to more than double: Budget 2023
The federal budget shows the government's proposed dental-care insurance program will cost more than double what the Liberals originally thought, driving it up by another $7.3 billion over five years.
Could Canada soon standardize USB chargers? Feds looking into it, budget says
Tucked into the 2023 federal budget unveiled on Tuesday in Ottawa, the Liberals have announced plans to explore implementing a standard charging port across Canada, in an effort to save Canadians some money and reduce waste.
Ottawa commits consultation money for Indigenous resource sharing in Budget 2023
The federal Liberal government is committing $8.7 million to hold more consultations on Indigenous resource sharing, in a budget that offers relatively little new spending on its reconciliation agenda.
opinion | Amid escalating gun violence in America, the debate over gun control has been silenced
In the wake of another deadly mass shooting in America, that saw children as young as nine years old shot and killed, the gun control debate is going nowhere, writes CTV News political analyst Eric Ham.
Young children, the head of their school and its custodian. These are the victims of the Nashville school shooting
Another American community is reeling after a shooter killed three 9-year-olds and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville. These are the three children and three adults whose lives were taken by the shooter.
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
Regina
-
Sask. MLA Derek Meyers dies following battle with cancer
Derek Meyers, the MLA for Regina Walsh Acres has died following a battle with cancer, according to the province.
-
Regina mayor says city will follow Health Canada guidelines with asbestos cement pipes
Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said the city will more than likely continue to follow Health Canada guidelines when it comes to asbestos cement pipes (ACP) that carry drinking water to residents’ homes.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg has not recorded a positive temperature since Valentine's Day. Here is how long the cold could last
Manitobans waiting for the temperature to warm up this spring will have to wait a little longer.
-
Race tightens in Manitoba election as PCs gain more support: poll
The race for the upcoming Manitoba provincial election is starting to tighten, according to a new poll.
-
'It was my responsibility': Manitoba girl saves siblings from destructive house fire
A 12-year-old Manitoba girl is being hailed a hero after saving her two younger brothers from a house fire.
Calgary
-
15-year-old girl shot to death in northeast Calgary
A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in the northeast Calgary community of Martindale on Tuesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
'It's really sad': Neighbour describes chaotic scene after Calgary house explosion
Rima Rifai thought her furnace had exploded Monday when the house across the street burst into a ball of fire, sending 10 people to hospital with serious injuries.
Edmonton
-
'He's a fighter': Pizza Hut employee recovering after being shot in the head
The Pizza Hut employee who was shot at his workplace earlier this month is on the long road to recovery, his sister has confirmed Tuesday to CTV News Edmonton.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
Alberta Energy Regulator to launch third-party probe of Kearl oilsands tailings leak
The Alberta Energy Regulator says it will launch an independent investigation into the tailings leak at Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands mine.
Toronto
-
Man accused of killing teen in Toronto subway station wanted in Newfoundland
The 22-year-old accused of fatally stabbing a teenager at a Toronto subway station Saturday night has been wanted in Newfoundland for almost two years, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
-
Toronto man wanted after allegedly following woman off transit, sexually assaulting her twice
A Toronto man is wanted for a February incident allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, taking her phone and using it for extortion, and sexually assaulting her again.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Budget 2023 proposes across-the-board 3 per cent spending cut for government departments
The federal budget proposes an across-the-board three per cent spending cut for all departments and agencies, a belt-tightening move after years of massive growth in the federal public service.
-
Fatal fire in Kanata
One person is dead after an early morning fire in Kanata, while another person is being treated for smoke inhalation after being rescued from the burning home by a bystander who spotted the fire while driving to the gym.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Vancouver
-
Pattullo Bridge to close for 4 days over Easter weekend
A busy bridge over the Fraser River will be closed through Easter weekend to accommodate ongoing construction work, TransLink announced Tuesday.
-
3-day comedy festival coming to Stanley Park
Vancouver's park board has approved a plan to bring a three-day, outdoor comedy festival to Stanley Park later this year.
-
Left with reasonable doubt, B.C. judge finds man not guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter
A B.C. man has been found not guilty of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend's daughter nearly a decade ago, when the girl would have been just eight years old.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police identify 6th and 7th victims of Old Montreal fire, both 18 years old
Montreal police say they have identified two more victims found in the rubble of a fire in Old Montreal 12 days ago. Charlie Lacroix and Walid Belkahla, both 18, are the sixth and seventh victims of the fire.
-
Quebec police officer stabbed and killed during arrest, second wounded
A Quebec provincial police officer was fatally stabbed Monday night while performing an arrest in Louiseville, west of Trois-Rivieres, Que. The Surete du Quebec (SQ) has confirmed the identity of the officer, Sgt. Maureen Breau, who had been on the force for over 20 years. She was assigned to the post of the MRC de Maskinonge. Another officer was injured during the incident, but their life is not in danger.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria landlord to pay tenant $30K for noise, asbestos exposure after judge strikes down challenge
A Victoria landlord and property management company must pay more than $30,000 in damages and rental reduction to a tenant who complained of exposure to asbestos and excessive noise while their apartment building was renovated.
-
B.C. wants federal clamp on weight and diabetes drug Ozempic being exported to U.S.
British Columbia wants a federal government clamp down on prescription rules after thousands of doses of the hyped weight-loss drug Ozempic went to Americans, doled out by a single practitioner in Nova Scotia.
-
'N' driver caught speeding nearly 200 km/h on Vancouver Island highway
RCMP say a young Vancouver Island man had his vehicle impounded after driving nearly 200 km/h on a local highway earlier this month.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mounties involved in N.S. mass shooting response either retired or in new jobs
Almost three years after a man disguised as a Mountie started murdering people in Portapique, N.S., on the night of April 18, 2020, the senior RCMP officers and staff involved in the tragic case have all either retired or moved into new jobs.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Budget 2023 prioritizes pocketbook help and clean economy, deficit projected at $40.1B
In the 2023 federal budget, the government is unveiling continued deficit spending targeted at Canadians' pocketbooks, public health care and the clean economy.
-
N.B. patients and family of mystery brain disease call for fresh investigations
New Brunswickers suffering from a mystery neurological disorder are calling for an investigation into potential environmental causes of the health problems they've been living with for more than two years.
Northern Ontario
-
One dead, one injured in MR55 crash between pickup, tanker
The driver of a pickup truck, a 47-year-old woman, has died after a crash with a tanker on MR55 in the Greater Sudbury community of Lively on Tuesday morning, police say.
-
Nashville police release chilling security camera footage of suspected school shooter
Nashville police have released security camera footage of a suspected shooter entering the private Christian elementary school. The shooting claimed the lives of three children, all aged nine, and three adults.
-
Family sues Hamilton, Ont. school board after 5-year-old girl loses part of finger in alleged bullying incident
The mother of a five-year-old girl said her daughter was allegedly bullied so badly she was left with a partially amputated finger from an incident in the washroom.
London
-
Toddler considered 'incredibly lucky' after cinderblock thrown through London, Ont. bedroom window
A London toddler is fortunate to have avoided serious injury after a giant cinderblock came through her bedroom window in the middle of the night. Around 4 a.m. on March 26, Riiver was sleeping with her head right under the front window of her home on Emerson Avenue.
-
WATCH
WATCH | London fire crews tackling large barn, grass fire in southeast London, Ont.
London fire crews are currently tackling a ‘large grass fire and working barn fire’ in the southeast section of the city Tuesday afternoon and are asking the public to avoid the area.
-
Single-vehicle crash north east of London
Drivers north east of London may run into some traffic problems on Tuesday. A single-vehicle collision resulted in a truck ending up on its side in a ditch in the area of Valley View Road and Thorndale Road.