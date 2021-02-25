SASKATOON -- Kinsmen Kinettes Telemiracle 45 Chair Brian Angstadt says this year’s show will include both live and recorded elements.

“All (Saskatchewan) talent and all your performances are going to be pre-recorded. We are going to have a few live performances from the national cast, which we’re excited to see. And of course, we’re going to be following all guidelines in place.”

Other changes include the event’s first-ever online 50/50 raffle, which is up to more than $335,000.

There are some familiar faces in the national cast for those who have watched in previous years such as Beverley Mahood and Brad Johner, who have both been performing for Telemiracle for more than 20 years, as well as Saskatchewan-born country star Jess Moskaluke.

The event will be recorded from Prairieland Park instead of the usual TCU Place.

Despite all the changes, Angstadt said things are falling into place as the event nears.

“As we’re we’re getting closer everyone is starting to feel a little bit normal that Telemiracle is going on. We’re super excited for this show to happen and for all the new little aspects and twists coming this weekend.”

Telemiracle 45 will be live on CTV at 9 p.m. Saturday and will run until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

It can also be watched online.