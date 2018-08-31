

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has released a list of which services and facilities will be open on the upcoming holiday Monday.

Here’s what you need to know:

City Hall will be closed.

Pay Parking Stations will not require payment on Monday, September 3. Motorists are still required to park their vehicles within area time limits posted.

The Municipal Impound Lot will not be releasing vehicles to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library (all locations) will be closed.

Saskatoon Landfill will be open with regular hours of 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Garbage (Black Cart), Yard & Food Waste (Green Cart) and Recycling (Blue Cart) collections will take place as scheduled.

City Compost Depots will be open with regular hours.

The Saskatoon Civic Conservatory will be closed during renovations.

Remai Modern will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Transit Services

Saskatoon Transit will be operating with holiday service on Monday, September 3.

Access Transit will be operating with Holiday Service on Monday, September 3. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures (7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.). Subscriptions do not apply on Statutory Holidays.

Transit Customer Service Center will be closed for walk-ins but the phone line will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo

Regular hours of operation (Zoo: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Park: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Holiday Park, Silverwood and Wildwood golf courses

Regular hours of operation

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park

Regular hours of operation 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre

Closed

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre

Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All fitness classes cancelled

Lakewood Civic Centre

Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All fitness classes and child minding cancelled

Lawson Civic Centre

Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All fitness classes cancelled

Saskatoon Field House

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All fitness classes and child minding cancelled

Holiday fitness class 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Shaw Centre

Open 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Leisure Pool and Hot Tub closed for maintenance until September 16

All fitness classes cancelled

Terry Fox Track (in the SaskTel Sports Centre)

Closed