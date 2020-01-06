SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon brought in new recycling rules on New Year’s Day in order to meet higher quality standards for cardboard, mixed paper and high-value plastics.

Black plastics polycoats make up only two per cent of the recycling stream, but are viewed as contaminants in other clean recyclables, according to the city.

"When things change in the market place we have to mirror that change,” said Alexa Mofazzali with Loraas. “Because if we keep sending things to recyclers that they can't use anymore then they won't take for us anymore.”

What you can still recycle

Plastic containers #1-7. This excludes black plastic and styrofoam, and must be material that contained non-hazardous products.

Household glass jars and bottles. Residents are encouraged to take household glass to SARCAN to ensure it does not break during collection and processing.

Beverage containers. Examples include milk and drink cartons.

Aluminum and tinfoil. Includes cans and pie plates.

Mixed paper. Includes newsprint, magazines, printer paper and envelopes.

Cardboard. Flattened, clean boxes.

What you can’t recycle

Black plastics, takeout containers, coffee cup lids. Black plastic is a lower-value material and is difficult to recycle due to its pigment.

Paper coffee cups. These often contain a protective barrier called polycoat, making them more difficult to recycle.