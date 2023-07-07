Here's how the province spends money from photo speed fines

SGI has announced 114 road safety projects in cities, towns and villages across Saskatchewan.

From installing Cree language traffic signs to sidewalk and walkway improvements, dozens of Saskatchewan streets will be under construction for the next several months.

The projects are funded by SGI grants, which are money collected from photo speed fines, for a total of nearly 1.72 million, an SGI news release said.

“Through this funding, we’ll see 114 new traffic safety projects across our province, all with the intention of improving safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in our communities,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan.

“Thank you to the communities who applied for these grants and for taking initiative to improve safety in your neighbourhoods.”

Here is where some of the money will be directed:

Pelican Narrows will be getting Cree language traffic signs for $13,308.

Saskatoon will use the grant money to install pedestrian-actuated signals at the intersection 22 Street and Avenue V at a cost of $80,824.

Regina will get $75,000 towards intersection improvements at Lewvan Drive and Dewdney Avenue.

Big River has been given $40,000 to put in a sidewalk in a school zone to improve pedestrian safety in the town, the release said.

The Town of Biggar will use their $40,000 grant to further develop the walking path to Highway 14 and Highway 4 and sidewalks along Main Street and Turnbull Avenue.

The Resort Village of Candle Lake is directing its $40,000 grants to develop its fun run trail along Highway 265 from Bayview Drive to the villages’ recreation hub.

SGI says it has spent over $8.9 million on 671 community traffic safety projects since 2019.