Saskatchewan and Alberta RCMP are warning business owners of a recent trend of high-dollar frauds in the last six months.

In the scheme, someone calls the business to make a large transaction using multiple credit cards to pay, RCMP said in a news release. Only after the company has shipped the items are they alerted that the credit card has been reported stolen or the true cardholder gets the charge reversed.

Although several of the victims have been tire and vehicle parts businesses, any type of business could be targeted, RCMP say.

Police say that in some cases the suspects use online platforms or other methods to recruit people to pick up items from the selling business. The person meets the suspect in an area with no surveillance cameras, hands over the product and gets a small cash sum for their assistance.

“This way, the fraudster is never seen by the business making the sale and does not appear on any CCTV. If you see an offer like this, ask yourself if there might be stolen goods involved and use caution,” RCMP say.

Red flags for businesses include:

New customers from outside the trading area asking to ship products long distances, often to another province

Only a phone number and generic email information are provided (not a business email)

Multiple credit cards are used and some cards may be declined but others go through

“Businesses should make efforts to protect themselves by being aware of potential frauds, educating their employees about fraud and by having good fraud protection policies” RCMP say.

“Business owners may also wish to discuss potential strategies with credit card companies or payment specialists to prevent such crimes."