SASKATOON -- One of the ways the province is delivering COVID-19 vaccines is through walk-in clinics where no appointment is needed. The pop-up clinics offer a convenient option for those looking to get their vaccines. Vaccines can also be accessed through participating pharmacies.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority maintains a list of walk-in clinics which is regularly updated.

2409 22nd Street (Testing and Assessment Site)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Monday - Friday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
  • Pfizer

3110 Clarence Avenue (Motion Fitness Stonebridge)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Tuesday, August 17 - 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

23rd St E between 2nd and 3rd Avenue (Downtown Transit Terminal)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Tuesday, August 17 - 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

310 22 Street West (City Centre Bingo)

  • Walk-In Site
  • Tuesday, August 17 - 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.
  • Pfizer and Moderna

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

If you're planning to stop by one of the clincis, here are a few things to note:

  • Doses are offered on a fist-come, first-served basis
  • There may be wait times​
  • You'll need your health card, a cell phone is suggested
  • Wear a short-sleeved shirt if you can
  • Bring a mask with you. If the clinic is inside an SHA facility you will be required to wear a mask.
  • You'll need clean your hands at the door.
  • Maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres (6 feet) from others
  • Expect to stay 15 minutes after your jab​