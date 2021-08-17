SASKATOON -- One of the ways the province is delivering COVID-19 vaccines is through walk-in clinics where no appointment is needed. The pop-up clinics offer a convenient option for those looking to get their vaccines. Vaccines can also be accessed through participating pharmacies.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority maintains a list of walk-in clinics which is regularly updated.

2409 22nd Street (Testing and Assessment Site)

Walk-In Site

Monday - Friday - 9:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Pfizer

3110 Clarence Avenue (Motion Fitness Stonebridge)

Walk-In Site

Tuesday, August 17 - 1:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna

23rd St E between 2nd and 3rd Avenue (Downtown Transit Terminal)

Walk-In Site

Tuesday, August 17 - 1:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna

310 22 Street West (City Centre Bingo)

Walk-In Site

Tuesday, August 17 - 1:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Pfizer and Moderna

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

If you're planning to stop by one of the clincis, here are a few things to note: