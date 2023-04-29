Here is when City of Saskatoon crews will sweep your street

The City of Saskatoon says despite the spring snowstorm, city crews are out and about sweeping the roads.

“City crews are making great progress sweeping up the winter dust on our high-traffic streets and business areas. Line painting crews are following behind marking lanes and crosswalks,” a city news release said.

Residents are advised to watch for the yellow ‘No Parking’ signs in their neighbourhood between May and June. Vehicles need to be moved on the days crews will be cleaning, the release said.

Vehicles that are not moved will be ticketed, the city said. Tickets are $100, according to the City website.

No parking is permitted on those streets that are being cleaned from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The city said it will post the signs about a week in advance.

The City said sweeping will occur in the following neighbourhoods between May 1 and 7:

Avalon

Dundonald

Evergreen

Greystone Heights

Grosvenor Park

Hudson Bay

Massey Place

Montgomery Place

North Park

Rosewood

Westview

Other neighbourhoods will begin on May 8. The city website allows residents to search for their street sweeping day.

In total, 56 neighbourhoods will be swept, according to the city.