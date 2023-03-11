'Here for a good time': Western Canada’s largest cheerleading competition descends on Warman, Sask.

Over 2,500 athletes turned out to compete in the 16th annual Warman Cheer Classic.

The Warman Cheer Classic runs from March 10-12 with teams coming from British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and all corners of Saskatchewan to compete.

“This definitely is one of the largest competitions now in Western Canada,” owner and head coach of Warman Ultimate Cheerleading, Leslie Stevenson, told CTV News.

“We have close to 400 volunteers from the high school and middle school and within the community and our ultimate club,” she said. “It's a testament to what the community puts into it.”

Cheerleader Hailey Watrych has competed in the event for five years.

“You come here and you get to express yourself and be with your team, be a part of something and just show all of your skills,” she said.

“You just have to be an outgoing person and just be happy. Everyone here is just here for a good time.”

Those competing in the event range in age from three years old up to athletes in their 30s.

Olivia Larsen’s mom said she loves watching her 4-year-old compete.

“It’s the smiles. It’s the giggles. It’s seeing her on stage and her just exploding with happiness,” Genelle Larson said.

Warman Ultimate Peridot team is one of the youngest in the province to win a bid to compete at the world competition.

Coach Raija McCallen said there were 19 athletes on the team ranging in ages between 13 and 18.

“We're pretty proud of that opportunity and be able to represent our province as the talented athletes,” McCallen told CTV News.

Nearly 5,000 spectators are expected to turn out over the weekend to watch the competition.

“Just a small town of 12,000 that has almost 8,000 people coming for this competition,” Stevenson said.

Many teams are hoping to make the cut for ‘The Cheerleading Worlds’ competition held in Orlando, Florida this April.

The Warman Cheer Classic started in 2007.

