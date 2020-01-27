SASKATOON -- Saskatoon readers are particularly drawn to the dystopian fiction of Margaret Atwood, according to Ann Foster, selection librarian at Saskatoon Public Library.

The hottest book at the moment is The Testaments, the sequel to The Handmaid's Tale – so much so that the library has had to order more.

"It was announced in the spring that it was coming out. And we thought this is going to be big and we should order a lot of copies. Saskatoon is a big reader city and people were paying attention to this and just the fact that it was the sequel to Handmaids Tale."

The series is being adapted to TV by streaming service Hulu.

Saskatoon readers are aware of author trends and when authors appear on TV, holds go up on their books, Foster said. Similarly, when celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey endorse certain books, readership also goes up.

However, Saskatoon readers don't jump on American political book trends including biographies and autobiographies, she said.

She's not sure why Saskatoon is viewed a "reader city," but has one theory.

"Is it because it's cold? I don't know, but the library has always been really well supported by Saskatoon."

In honour of National Family Literacy Day, here is the full list of Saskatoon's most popular books.

Children's books:

Dog Man: For Whom The Ball Rolls by Dav Pilkey Guts by Raina Telgemeier Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid by Jeff Kinney

Adult Nonfiction:

Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell Girl, Stop Apologizing by Rachel Hollis Fraiche Food, Full Hearts by Jillian Harris and Tori Wesszer

Adult Fiction:

The Testaments by Margaret Atwood The Reckoning by John Grisham The Huntress by Kate Quinn

Top Indigenous Books:

From the Ashes by Jesse Thistle Bear for Breakfast by Robert Munsch, illustrated by Jay Odjick Seven Fallen Feathers by Tanya Talaga

Top digital books (eBook and audio)