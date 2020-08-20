SASKATOON -- Greg Classen, who was living in Germany in January, will never forget the call he received at 4 a.m. from his sister, Lori.

At first, he thought it was a misdial.

Minutes later, calling Lori back, he learned his parents were involved in a crash.

Classen booked a flight from Germany to Saskatoon. Eight months later, he’s still here.

He shared his grief and struggle to grasp with his parents’ deaths in court on Thursday during Tyler Seeley’s sentencing hearing.

Seeley pleaded guilty to two counts of impaired driving causing the deaths of Marjorie and Gord Classen.

Seeley also pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing bodily harm to his four-year-old daughter — who broke both her arms and suffered from a head wound.

Marjorie Classen, 67, died at the scene.

Gord Classen, 74, died in hospital nearly a month later.

“I lost both my parents within three weeks,” Greg Classen told court.

“My mentor is gone. I can no longer ask [my dad] for his advice ... My mom, who always gave time to others, was about to take time for herself in retirement — but her time was taken.”

Though married for 47 years, the Classen’s loved each other like newlyweds, according to victim impact statements. They were “vibrant” and looked forward to staying active in their retirement.

They volunteered, played pickleball, attended the theatre, loved dancing, watching Saskatchewan Roughriders games and spending time with their three kids and two grandchildren.

Marjorie Classen worked at a long-term care home and sang in a choir. She baked the best buns and could hold up grocery store lines, telling stories of her family, her nephew said.

Gord Classen was a farmer. He built backyard hockey rinks in the winter, and “there was nothing he couldn’t fix.”

As a result of the crash, some of the couple’s family and friends said they have fears of driving on single-lane highways and must attend counselling, court heard.

“Tyler, you’ve stolen our family relationship as a result of your actions,” daughter, Lori, said in her victim impact statement.

Lori planned to meet her parents at a bookstore the night of the crash.

Part of her statement was addressed to Seeley.

“I will be feeling this pain for the rest of my life, and I hope you do too. I never want you to forget the words spoken today ... ‘I’m sorry’ means nothing to me. What you can do is never drive impaired again,” she said.

Seeley’s blood alcohol level was double the legal limit, and two alcoholic beverage cans were found around the crash scene, court heard.

Seeley has a history of impaired driving. He faced two previous impaired driving charges.

From 2003-2018, Seeley faced 24 driving infractions, which included speeding, driving out of his lane and driving while suspended.

Judge Doug Agnew is presiding over the sentencing decision.

This is a developing news story. More details to come.