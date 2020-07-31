SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police are asking for help finding Robert “Bud” Wiggins, who has been missing for 40 years.

“Robert’s loved ones have been left with devastation and a heavy burden to carry for many years,” Prince Albert Police Sgt. Kathy Edwardsen said in a news release.

“Whatever the truth is, his family and all those connected have the strength to deal with it.”

Wiggins disappeared July 28, 1980 at the age of 29. He was last seen in the Prince Albert area.

Prince Albert Police continue to investigate his disappearance and believe he was a victim of foul play.

“We urge anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward and help police find the truth,” Edwardsen said

“Only the truth will allow those affected to move forward and begin the healing process.”