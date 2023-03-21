Heavy snow melt may slow seeding for Sask. producers

Ryan Scragg, a fourth generation farmer in the Prince Albert area. (Stacey Hein / CTV News) Ryan Scragg, a fourth generation farmer in the Prince Albert area. (Stacey Hein / CTV News)

Saskatoon Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

London