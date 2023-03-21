Heavy snow melt may slow seeding for Sask. producers
Snow melt is top of mind for one Saskatchewan grain producer, as he looks towards seeding.
The Saskatchewan Water Safety Agency (WSA) forecasts a majority of the province will see above or near normal spring run-off, and predicts there will be no large scale flooding.
“We had a lot of years of very heavy spring run-off,” said Ryan Scragg, a fourth generation farmer in the Prince Albert area.
A heavy spring run-off can cause havoc, he says.
“The worst case it all melts very quickly, runs-off; it causes road damage; it causes flooding; it essentially delays us into seeding.”
His worst experience was 10 years ago. He had to wait until May long weekend to seed.
“The later we get started, it means the more late nights and early mornings that we have,” said Scragg.
The WSA says there are three things it considers when making a forecast.
“The first is those conditions going into winter freeze-up,” the WSA’s Patrick Boyle said. “The second part of that is how much snow fall or snow pack we get during our winter. The third is how that melts and comes off the landscape during the spring run-off.”
The WSA predicts southwest Saskatchewan will receive below and well below normal run-off.
“If we don’t see a lot of spring rain in those areas, they’re likely going to be in shortages and be dry this year, so that will make growing conditions a little more difficult.”
Scragg said the forecasts are helpful, but at the end of the day, it’s in the hands of Mother Nature.
“Hopefully the weather turns and we can get this snow start melting and then hopefully in a month or so we’ll be in the field.”
The next forecast is expected on April 1.
