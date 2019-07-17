Mosquito numbers in Saskatoon have spiked after recent heavy rains, city entomologist Jeff Boone says.

“Mosquitoes develop in the water and then they emerge, and now because we’ve had other rain events we anticipate there will be a period of adult mosquitoes for a little bit longer.”.

Until recent weeks, mosquito rates in Saskatoon had been below historical averages, he said.

Forty mosquito species live in Saskatchewan and 15 species are caught in Saskatoon on a regular basis.

So far this year, the City of Saskatoon has not had a confirmed case of the Culex Tarsalis mosquito, which carries the West Nile virus.

Residents are encouraged to clean out eavestroughs, ensure no standing water is around properties and change bird baths regularly to prevent the growth of mosquitos.