SASKATOON -- Heavy rain in northern Saskatchewan has helped to slow the wildfire in the Fort à la Corne provincial forest east of Prince Albert, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says.

According to the SPSA the fire has been mapped at just over 41,000 hectares of land, 1,000 more than Wednesday’s total.

The SPSA added that the rain in the region helped fire crews to gain access to the west side of fire which is currently the most active area due to high winds.

Eight First Nation communities are helping to contain the blaze, including Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation, Little Red River Cree Nation, Sturgeon Lake First Nation, James Smith Cree Nation, Wahpeton Dakota Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

The agency says the forecast for the next couple days is promising and could help contain the wildfire.