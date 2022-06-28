Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood.

SASKATOON -

Saskatoon police say an investigation is ongoing amidst a large police presence on Avenue J South between 21st and 22nd Street West.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said patrol officers and the tactical support unit were at the location and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Just before 7:00 p.m., police issued a media release saying the traffic restrictions had been lifted, but the investigation was continuing.

There is no word if anyone has been charged or arrested.

--More details to come.