Heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood

There is a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood.

Traffic restrictions are in place on Rusholme Road between Avenue P North and Avenue M North. Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public to avoid the area.

Police could be seen at an apartment building.

Just before 9 a.m., police could be seen taking a person who appeared to be a youth into custody.

SPS says it has been in communication with schools in the area.

--This is a developing story. More details to come.