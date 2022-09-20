Advertisement
Heavy police presence in Mount Royal neighbourhood
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 11:31AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, September 20, 2022 11:31AM CST
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) asked the general public to avoid the 2200 block of Rusholme Road on Tuesday morning.
SPS said there was a “heavy police presence” in the area due to a gun threat.
There are several schools in the area including Mount Royal Collegiate, Howard Coad School and a child care centre.
Police said they would offer updates as more information became available.
