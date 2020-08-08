Advertisement
Heavy police presence in Mayfair neighbourhood Friday night
Published Saturday, August 8, 2020 4:51PM CST
Heavy police presence in the 1600 block of Ave. B North Friday night.
SASKATOON -- A heavy police presence was seen in the Mayfair neighbourhood shortly after midnight on Friday.
Saskatoon police, along with the Tactical Support Unit, could be seen surrounding a house in the 1600 block of Ave. B North with guns drawn.
After more than an hour police were seen leading a man away in handcuffs.
According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.
CTV News will be following this story and providing more information as it becomes available.