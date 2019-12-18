SASKATOON -- Temperatures are expected to flirt with the freezing point across most of the province, including here in Saskatoon. Mild air has infiltrated the western swath of Canada and it looks like the above seasonal conditions will continue through the weekend. Overnight flurries could band across the province.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

· Today – Partly Cloudy.

· High: 0

· Evening: -8

· 9pm: -11

· Thursday –Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -11

· Afternoon High: -2

· Friday – Partly Cloudy.

· Morning Low: -10

· Afternoon High: 1