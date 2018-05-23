

CTV Saskatoon





Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for parts of northern Saskatchewan, as well as Lloydminster.

The weather agency issued the warnings early Wednesday morning for the border city and for the Cree Lake, Ile a la Crosse, La Loche and La Ronge areas in the northern part of the province.

Temperatures reaching highs near or above 29 C are expected in the regions through to Thursday.

Residents are warned to watch for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperatures, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

“Particular vigilance is urged for vulnerable individuals, including children, seniors, individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated,” the warnings read.

Do not leave pets or any person inside a closed vehicle, and consider rescheduling outdoor activities, the weather agency states. If spending time outdoors, stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat.