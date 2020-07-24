SASKATOON -- Temperatures should climb into the high twenties in our region today as we see a slight cool-down from the scorching conditions over the past few days.

Less cloud coverage Friday will put the sun front-and-center as summer’s heat will be felt.

A more pronounced cool-down comes Saturday as a low pressure system pushes in, potentially bringing some overnight showers to the City of Bridges.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mainly Sunny

High: 28

Evening: 27

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 14

Afternoon High: 22

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 24