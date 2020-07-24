Advertisement
Heat warnings fade but hot air remains: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 5:44AM CST
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 5:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures should climb into the high twenties in our region today as we see a slight cool-down from the scorching conditions over the past few days.
Less cloud coverage Friday will put the sun front-and-center as summer’s heat will be felt.
A more pronounced cool-down comes Saturday as a low pressure system pushes in, potentially bringing some overnight showers to the City of Bridges.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mainly Sunny
High: 28
Evening: 27
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 14
Afternoon High: 22
Sunday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 24