Heat warnings continue to dominate the Northern grain belt: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:39AM CST Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 5:40AM CST
SASKATOON -- Hydration continues to be critical for anyone spending significant time outdoors, with temperatures reaching into the low thirties again.
More cloud coverage develops with the threat of a stray shower of thunderstorm into the evening.
By Friday, things should cool enough to see the heat warnings end.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Partly Cloudy
High: 31 C
Evening: 30 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 16 C
Afternoon High: 27 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 13 C
Afternoon High: 30 C