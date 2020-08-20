SASKATOON -- Hydration continues to be critical for anyone spending significant time outdoors, with temperatures reaching into the low thirties again.

More cloud coverage develops with the threat of a stray shower of thunderstorm into the evening.

By Friday, things should cool enough to see the heat warnings end.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Partly Cloudy

High: 31 C

Evening: 30 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 16 C

Afternoon High: 27 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 13 C

Afternoon High: 30 C