Heat warnings continue to dominate the Northern grain belt: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, August 6, 2020 5:49AM CST
SASKATOON -- Hydration will be critical for anyone spending significant time outside today, with temperatures reaching the low thirties.
Afternoon clouds will be ushered in by strong wind gusts, marking a change in air masses. By tomorrow things will cool to more seasonal levels as we head into the weekend.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Sunny
High: 33
Evening: 31
Friday – Partly Cloudy / Wind
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 24
Saturday – Mostly Sunny.
Morning Low: 12
Afternoon High: 26