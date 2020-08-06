SASKATOON -- Hydration will be critical for anyone spending significant time outside today, with temperatures reaching the low thirties.

Afternoon clouds will be ushered in by strong wind gusts, marking a change in air masses. By tomorrow things will cool to more seasonal levels as we head into the weekend.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Sunny

High: 33

Evening: 31

Friday – Partly Cloudy / Wind

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 24

Saturday – Mostly Sunny.

Morning Low: 12

Afternoon High: 26