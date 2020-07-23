Advertisement
Heat warnings continue: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Thursday, July 23, 2020 5:48AM CST
SASKATOON -- Hydration will be critical for anyone spending anytime outside today as we once again see temperatures in the low thirties.
A mix of sun and cloud doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the UV, which sits at 8 (very high.) A slight cool down is coming Friday and into Saturday before the heat looks to build back in.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: 31 C
Evening: 29 C
Friday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 17 C
Afternoon High: 28 C
Saturday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 14 C
Afternoon High: 22 C