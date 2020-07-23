SASKATOON -- Hydration will be critical for anyone spending anytime outside today as we once again see temperatures in the low thirties.

A mix of sun and cloud doesn’t mean you’re exempt from the UV, which sits at 8 (very high.) A slight cool down is coming Friday and into Saturday before the heat looks to build back in.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: 31 C

Evening: 29 C

Friday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 17 C

Afternoon High: 28 C

Saturday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 14 C

Afternoon High: 22 C