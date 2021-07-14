SASKATOON -- Shifting winds will help to alleviate some of the smoke that has been billowing down to our region from fires burning in northern Saskatchewan. Nonetheless, the haze is here, and may cause health concerns, so be careful!

There's also risk from heat itself as warnings are in effect as we see temperatures soar again into the thirties for the next few days as another heat wave has arrived.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Haze / PM Rain Risk

High: 31

Evening: 29

Thursday – Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 33

Friday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 34