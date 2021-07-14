Advertisement
Heat warnings and air quality statements dominate the forecast today: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021 6:16AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, July 14, 2021 6:17AM CST
SASKATOON -- Shifting winds will help to alleviate some of the smoke that has been billowing down to our region from fires burning in northern Saskatchewan. Nonetheless, the haze is here, and may cause health concerns, so be careful!
There's also risk from heat itself as warnings are in effect as we see temperatures soar again into the thirties for the next few days as another heat wave has arrived.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Haze / PM Rain Risk
High: 31
Evening: 29
Thursday – Partly Sunny
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 33
Friday – Mostly Sunny
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 34