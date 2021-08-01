SASKATOON -- Extreme heat continues to blanket a large portion of Saskatchewan through the long weekend.

On Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a heat warning for much of the southwestern part of the province and the north.

Daytime highs are expected to creep into the low thirties with overnight lows staying in the teens, according to ECCC.

The national weather agency also issued special air quality statement for southeast parts of the province as smoke moves south from wildfires continuing to burn in the north. Smoke and high temperatures may combine to bring further health stress on some individuals, ECCC said.

Saskatoon’s record high for Aug. 1 is 37.2 degrees set in 1930. The average high for this time of year is 25.6 degrees according to ECCC.

Regina's record high for Aug. 1 is 38.4 degrees recorded in 1989. The average high for the Queen City is 26.4 degrees.