Heat heads to the Prairies: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Mike Ciona
Published Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:42AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:44AM CST
SASKATOON -- Temperatures are set to soar over the next few days as the height of Summer arrives.
A mix of sun and clouds push across the skies with light to winds in tow. High humidity could mean some late-day storms, with Humidex values making it feel even warmer.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – AM Fog / PM Clouds
High: 26
Evening: 24
Wednesday – Partly Cloudy
Morning Low: 16
Afternoon High: 31
Thursday –Mostly Cloudy
Morning Low: 17
Afternoon High: 32