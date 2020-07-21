SASKATOON -- Temperatures are set to soar over the next few days as the height of Summer arrives.

A mix of sun and clouds push across the skies with light to winds in tow. High humidity could mean some late-day storms, with Humidex values making it feel even warmer.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – AM Fog / PM Clouds

High: 26

Evening: 24

Wednesday – Partly Cloudy

Morning Low: 16

Afternoon High: 31

Thursday –Mostly Cloudy

Morning Low: 17

Afternoon High: 32