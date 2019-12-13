SASKATOON -- A Saskatoon restaurant has been ranked one of the top 100 restaurants in the country.

Hearth is the only Saskatchewan restaurant on the list compiled by the reservation app Open Table.

The featured restaurants have been recognized for consistently offering spectacular menus, providing exceptional service and orchestrating one-of-a-kind dining experiences, according to Open Table.

Hearth opened its doors in the summer of 2018 and this recognition is proof the risk was well worth it, said co-chef and co-owner Thayne Robstad.

Robstad and his wife Beth spent 11 months renovating the space before opening last year, after returning from stints in Vancouver and Toronto.

“It’s a lot more affordable here to have a restaurant if that’s your path. We always wanted to come back and set roots down and have a place here because we love this place but it’s also more attainable for young people like us. We’ve got a lot of financial backing.”

Hearth is located at Ruth Street East and Melrose Avenue.