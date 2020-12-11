SASKATOON -- Regional medical health officers say non essential travel outside the northern Saskatchewan administrative district should stop immediately and that travel between communities within the district should be limited to essential services only.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release that the advisory was prompted by increasing COVID-19 cases in the north, many of which are linked to travel to areas in the south and to out of province travel.

The SHA is also alerting the public to an increase in infections in the Unity area. As a result, visits to the unity health centre are restricted to compassionate reasons starting Saturday morning.