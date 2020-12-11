Advertisement
Health officials issue travel advisory for northern Sask. residents
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
SASKATOON -- Regional medical health officers say non essential travel outside the northern Saskatchewan administrative district should stop immediately and that travel between communities within the district should be limited to essential services only.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release that the advisory was prompted by increasing COVID-19 cases in the north, many of which are linked to travel to areas in the south and to out of province travel.
The SHA is also alerting the public to an increase in infections in the Unity area. As a result, visits to the unity health centre are restricted to compassionate reasons starting Saturday morning.