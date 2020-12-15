SASKATOON -- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to take a heavy toll on health care workers, says Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses.

“I just received today, a personal message from a member who is really feeling burnt out and tired,” she told CTV News.

“During these hard times of the deployment, being pulled from your workplace, going to another, worried about their health and safety, of their patients health and safety, then worried about their family's health and safety, ‘Am I taking anything home to my family’, and just the general pressures of the system.”

Zambory says she’s heard stories of nurses holding the cell phones and iPads so that patients can have “perhaps the last conversation with a loved one.”

“That does not go away soon, experiencing that,” she said. “It stays with you. When you close your eyes, you see it.”

“I just can't imagine,” said Faith Bodnar with the Canadian Mental Health Association. “These are the heroes of the pandemic for sure, our health care workers, and we really need to focus on making sure that they get everything they need.”

Bodnar says we are in the midst of a “mental health pandemic” as well as COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s important to support healthcare workers mentally when you take into account the regular stresses that life brings, combined with the mental toll of long shifts, while trying to provide the best care for people.

“We're talking high, high stress environments at the best of times, never mind the stress or the worry about running out of ICU beds or respirators,” said Bodnar. “They're also dealing with people dying of this terrible, terrible pandemic and we just need to respect that toll that [it] takes on people.”

Bodnar says extended periods of stress can also begin to affect people physically.

“Those things build up in our bodies and in our brains, and sometimes when things start sorting out, and we start getting some certainty, these things are expressed through our physical health. Headaches and insomnia, people are talking about COVID dreams, and it's affecting every part of our lives.”

Zambory says recent events like so-called freedom rallies have also hit healthcare workers hard.

“I had a lot of members contact me feeling very disappointed, disheartened,” she said. “With rallies that are happening and the potential for other rallies that could be going on, because it really is the support of the public that's going to make a difference here for registered nurses.”

When the pandemic first began, thousands of people across the world show their support for healthcare and frontline workers by taking to their balconies at the end of the day to cheer and applaud, or bang pots and pans together.

Zambory says that helped at the time, but the number one thing that people can do to support healthcare workers now is by following the public health orders and get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

“Please take it, it's an important tool in the toolbox that we've been talking about,” she said. “What registered nurses and all frontline health care workers need more than anything is compliance.”

“To understand that this is not an inconvenience. It is just what we have to do, it's how we're going to flatten the curve, and be able to keep people healthy and safe, and how we're going to be able to remove some of these restrictions.”