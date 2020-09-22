SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is issuing a public notice after a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited a local fitness centre while they were likely infectious.

The individual was at Planet Fitness on Sept. 15 and 16 between 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m, according to the SHA.

Officials advise those who were at gym during the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.