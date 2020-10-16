SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning of potential COVID-19 exposure at a dozen businesses located in central and northern Saskatchewan.

According to the SHA at least one person was at the following businesses on the specified dates, during the specified times while likely infectious:

Borden

October 5, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Road, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

October 6, Borden Gas Station/Gas Plus Golding Service Centre, 103 Railway Road, from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Île-à-la-Crosse

October 13, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 14, Sunset Lounge, Ahenakew Boulevard, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

La Ronge

October 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, CIBC, Kitsakie I.r. 156b, La Ronge Avenue, each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 10, Kentucky Fried Chicken, 216 La Ronge Avenue, each day from 5 to 10:30 p.m.

October 3 and 4, A&R Laundromat, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

October 11, Co-op Grocery store, 950 Boardman Street, from 9:20 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

October 14, Co-op Grocery Store, 950 Boardman Street, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lloydminster

October 10:Original Joe's Restaurant and Bar, 5027 44 Street, #107D, from 8 to 10 p.m.

October 10: Canadian Brewhouse, 7703 44 Street, #104, from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Paradise Hill

October 9, Smokin Len's Pub, 107 Main Street East, from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Saskatoon

October 3, Royal Bank Confederation, 15 Worobetz Place, from 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.

October 6, A1 Windmill Flowers, 1302 20th Street West, from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Warman

October 6, Warman Thrift Shop, 115 Klassen Street, from 1:25 to 2:25 p.m.

The SHA has also issued advisories for businesses in Regina and Yorkton.

The SHA says individuals who were at these locations during the specified times should self-monitor for 14 days, and if you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, a physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.