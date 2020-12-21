SASKATOON -- Two Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) members have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, SPS was notified that two recent cases of COVID-19 among SPS members was the result of workplace transmission, prompting the Saskatchewan Health Authority to declare an outbreak, according to a police news release.

The two members were last in close contact with other SPS members on Dec. 12, 13, and 14. All those who were in close contact were notified, the SPS said.

Service levels will not be affected by this outbreak and officers will continue to respond to calls-for-service, SPS said.