SASKATOON -- Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Centre Éducatif Félix le Chat in Saskatoon.

“For institutions like ours, an outbreak is declared when two cases are declared,” Camille Lapierre, chair of the Association des parents de l’École canadienne-française, said in a Monday news release.

The daycare had been forced to temporarily close some of its operations due to a positive COVID-19 test last week. The second positive case should not affect plans to partially open this week, Lapierre said.

Reopening guidelines include:

Reopening to 50 per cent capacity

The use of personal protective equipment (PPE) which includes mandatory masks for adult staff

Daily COVID-19 screening questionnaire

“We face constant changes daily and they will surely reoccur. The Centre Éducatif Félix le Chat will continue to strictly follow all Public Health guidelines,” Lapierres said.

Three COVID-19 cases were also reported Monday at Saskatoon schools.