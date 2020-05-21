SASKATOON -- After months of providing digital workout plans and tips, Crew Rowhouse is preparing to reopen its fitness facility.

The studio is one of several businesses planning to reopen on June 8 as part of Phase Three of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan.

“I think our clients are even more excited than we are,” Lorne Prefontaine, owner of Crew Rowhouse, told CTV News.

He said the facility is adopting new physical distancing and cleaning procedures. Class sizes will be capped at 15 people and equipment will be sanitized more frequently.

“Health and safety is our main priority. We made some big changes before we actually closed our doors, back in March, and we’re going to continue with those. It includes reduced class sizes,” Prefontaine said.

Phase Three also includes the reopening of bars, restaurants, childcare facilities and places of worship.

Salons are also allowed to expand services to include manicures, pedicures and tanning.

Premier Scott Moe said the government is keeping an eye on cases and possible outbreak situations, and Phase Three could be pushed back accordingly.

“June 8 is a target date,” Moe said at the province’s daily update on Thursday.

“That date can change in all or in part, in other areas of the province.”