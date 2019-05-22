A few months away from the opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority is removing its head of pediatrics, Dr. Laurence Givelichian.

CTV News obtained an internal health authority email sent to all faculty and staff in the College of Medicine on behalf of Dr. Preston Smith, dean of the college and Dr. Susan Shaw, chief medical officer.

The email states a change in leadership in the department of pediatrics.

“The appointment of Dr. Laurence Givelichian as provincial head of the department has ended, effective May 17, 2019,” the email reads, adding his contributions during his time leading the department are appreciated.

CTV News reached out to Givelichian, who confirmed his appointment being terminated but declined to comment about why his appointment ended. Givelichian said he would release a statement at a later date.

He said he will continue his practice as a neonatologist.

The internal health authority email states “more information on the appointment of an interim provincial head for the department of pediatrics will be announced as soon as possible.”

A February 2017 blog post on the Jim Pattison Hospital Foundation website describes Givelichian as “a driving force behind (the) Children’s Hospital of Saskatchewan for almost a decade.”

In the post, when asked about what it will be like to walk through the doors of the children’s hospital for the first time, Givelichian said: “It will be beautiful, a very emotional moment. We can’t wait.”

The hospital is expected to open later this fall.

SHA spokesperson Amanda Purcell confirmed the news in an email. She said the SHA and College of Medicine respect the privacy of their employees and since this is an internal personnel matter, the SHA is unable to provide further comments.