SASKATOON -- A probation officer who supervised Nathan Manuel Stevenson, the man at the centre of a dangerous offender hearing in Saskatoon, testified he was difficult to manage in the community and they didn't get along.

"He pushed buttons. He lied, he was manipulative," said Wade Schmidt, Stevenson's probation officer in North Battleford from Dec. 2011 to June 2012.

Stevenson, 41, has a history with the justice system with previous assault charges. The latest conviction came after Stevenson pleaded guilty to aggravated assault from an incident in Aug. 2017. The victim was a minor who cannot be identified under a publication ban ordered by the court.

The Crown is seeking a dangerous offender designation for Stevenson. A hearing has been scheduled for two weeks in Saskatoon.

On Wednesday, the third day of the hearing, court heard from Schmidt, who testified that during a bail hearing for a previous conviction, he recommended the court not release Stevenson because of past non-compliance and assaults.

"I believe his past convictions were alcohol-related," Schmidt said, adding Stevenson told him he had issues with alcohol since 2006. The court heard Stevenson was released on conditions and ordered to stay with his cousin Glenda Henderson under house arrest. The court also ordered Stevenson to wear an electronic monitor.

Answering questions from crown prosecutor Jeff Lubyk, Schmidt told the court Stevenson was attending Alcoholics Anonymous as well as trying to attend substance abuse and addictions counselling.

However, Schmidt told the court during his time as a probation officer he and Stevenson did not get along, saying Stevenson was difficult to manage in the community. Schmidt testified Stevenson would constantly find reasons to leave his home, despite the fact he was meant to be under house arrest and wear an electronic monitor.

The court heard how Stevenson requested to attend AA five days a week instead of twice a week as was scheduled. Schmidt told the court he believed too much counselling is harmful. He added at one point Stevenson admitted to forging AA attendance slips and not providing an account for where he was.

Under cross examination, Schmidt agreed with defence lawyer Patrick McDougall when he pointed out that many offenders released on conditions usually seek fewer restrictions. McDougall also told the court upon Stevenson's release in North Battleford, the court encouraged him to seek as much help as possible.

McDougall argued the request for more time away from Stevenson's residence was to attend cultural programs in the community.