'He was a good kid': Family creates shrine in memory of man allegedly murdered by Sask. RCMP officer

The sister of a man allegedly murdered by an RCMP officer says her family wants justice.

On the evening of May 11, 2021, police found the body of 26-year-old Braden Herman in a wooded area south of Little Red River Park near Prince Albert.

Bernie Herman, 53, is charged with first-degree murder in his death The two were not related but were known to one another.

Herman resigned from the RCMP after his arrest.

The sister of the victim, DeeDee Herman, was present during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday along with other family members.

A shrine created at the spot where Braden Herman was found dead. (Lisa Risom/CTV News)

“He was a good kid, cool. Everybody liked him. He got along well with others. He was a people person,” said DeeDee Herman.

She says her family has made a shrine in the spot where his body was found to help keep his memory alive.

A publication ban on the proceedings prevents reporting on the information presented in the courtroom during the preliminary hearing.

Once potential witnesses and evidence are presented, the judge will determine if and when the matter will go to trial.