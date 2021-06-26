SASKATOON -- After five days of testimonies from 17 witnesses, the jury announced its 10 recommendations to try to prevent similar deaths from occurring. The recommendations are not required to take place, they are simply an option.

To Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP - To increase training and resources into centralized communications systems between SPS and RCMP. To Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP - Task senior administrators and officers to audit and administer mental health training to officers and staff. For example, but not limited to, roles and responsibilities with the mental health services act. To Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP - To consider a mandatory and quickened, within one to two weeks, discussion or check-in of involved officers with a psychologist after a critical incident. Psychologist should also be included in critical incident debrief. To Saskatoon Police Service - To increase psychologists on staff with Saskatoon Police Service to assist with critical incidents. To Saskatoon Police Service - To increase training and availability of less lethal weaponry with Saskatoon Police Service. To Saskatoon Police Service - To task Saskatoon Police Service senior administrators and officers with investigating technological remote surveillance for improving site communication with Saskatoon Police Service headquarters. To Saskatoon Police Service - To task Saskatoon Police Service senior administrators and critical negotiation team to audit their procedures, roles, and responsibilities, as well as recording equipment for alternative means of recording voice calls in which standard equipment is not available. To Saskatchewan Health Authority and University of Saskatchewan - To increase annual training spots for psychiatrists within the province of Saskatchewan. To Saskatchewan Health Authority - To increase allocated resources into centralizing health records with e-health for ease of access by physicians, psychologists, and psychiatrists. To Saskatchewan Health Authority - To assess the viability of creating a program between social workers and SHA in relation to educating and assisting individuals suffering from concurrent disorders on a needed basis.

Steven Rigby’s mom Carey Rigby-Wilcox was pleased with the recommendations.

“Steven wanted us here. He wanted change, and I’m grateful to the jury for coming up with some very good recommendations, and doing that in his honour,” she said. “We needed something good to come out of this, we needed some good stuff, and hoping that this will all be implemented as fast as possible.”

“Steven didn't die for nothing.”

Rigby-Wilcox said she’s still like to see more beds in mental health centres, as well as more parental involvement when it comes to admitting people.

“I get so many calls from other parents and other family members that are dealing with the same situation as we were, and they're asking me what to do,” she said. “In two years in six months [since Steven died], there really hasn't been very many changes, so I hope these changes are implemented fast. I also hope that there's more to come, without anyone else having to die to get changes to be made.”

Rigby-Wilcox says she would love for someone to say "we started a program in honour of Steven." She says he didn't wany anybody to through struggles and obstances that he had to go through to get help.

"I just hope people look back and reflect on the mistakes, the gaps, the cracks in each system, and try to make it better, and do that as quick as possible.”